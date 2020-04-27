Now isn't the time to jump back into equities in a big way, DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach says.

He has started building a partial short position against the S&P, he said in an interview on CNBC.

"The time for aggressive opportunities was March 23 not on April 27," he said.

A re-test of the stock market lows reached on March 23 is still a possibility. "I am currently in the camp that we are now out of the woods," Gundlach said.

In a way "we've really never left the global economic crisis," he said, explaining that monetary and fiscal policies implemented to fix the financial crisis have never really gone away.

Currently, investors should still be focused on liquidity, he said, adding that he's now "basically 60% cash down from 100 cash in mid-March."

