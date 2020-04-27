Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.89B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.