Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 vs. $0.70 in 1Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (-11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.