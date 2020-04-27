Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.