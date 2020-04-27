Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (-9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ZBRA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.