Following a strong run, MKM Partners downgrades Papa John's International (PZZA +0.8% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy.

"The company has had success through its solid execution (and positioning within the current landscape), which has resulted in outsized share price performance. While these factors may remain in place, as PZZA is well positioned, to reach its customers, we believe they are priced into the shares."

"We expect continued strategic and operational execution of the plan, and believe near-term sales gains may persist, as evidenced by the recent update from Domino's."

The firm's fair value estimate on Papa John's is $70.