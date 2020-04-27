TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (-13.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.