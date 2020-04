AT&T (T +1.9% ) says that HBO Max will be available as a fully integrated offering on Apple (AAPL -0.7% ) devices from launch day.

The high-profile launch of the streaming service was set last week at May 27.

And on that date HBO Max will be part of the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touches that are left, and Apple TV devices.

The news follows distribution announcements for Max on Charter and YouTube TV, along with AT&T's own services, Jon Lafayette notes.