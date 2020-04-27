Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+40.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 22 downward.

