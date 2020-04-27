CFRA keeps a bearish view on General Motors (GM +1.0% ) following today's highly-anticipated dividend suspension.

Analyst Garrett Nelson: "We maintain our 12-month target price of $15, based on a '21 P/E of 4.7x, a discount to GM's five-year mean forward P/E of 6.2x. Our adjusted EPS estimates remain unchanged at $2.25 for '20 and by $3.20 for '21... The decision to halt cash returns to shareholders was part of a deal struck with lenders, as it extended $3.6B under its 3-year revolving credit facility to April 2022."

The price target implies more than 30% downside potential for shares.

Nelson expects monthly auto sales to bottom in April, but does not anticipate a sharp rebound and continues to warn on Sell-rated GM after the +50% bounce from its March low.