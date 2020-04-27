Kamada teams up with Kedrion to develop antibody product for COVID-19
Apr. 27, 2020 1:19 PM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)KMDABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Kamada Ltd. (KMDA +0.3%) will collaborate with Italian outfit Kedrion Biopharma on the development, manufacture and distribution of a polyclonal immunoglobulin (IgG) product for the potential treatment of COVID-19. The plasma-derived anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG product will be based on Kamada's proprietary IgG platform technology.
- Under the terms of the partnership, Kedrion will provide the plasma, collected from donors who have recovered from the virus, and will be responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Europe, Australia and South Korea. Kamada will be responsible for product development, manufacturing, clinical development (with Kedrion support) and regulatory filings. It will be responsible for commercialization in all ex-Kedrion territories except China which will be shared.
- Financial terms are not disclosed.