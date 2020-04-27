Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-132.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (-32.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.