Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.

