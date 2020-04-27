Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.75M (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.