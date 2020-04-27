Analysts 'nervous' after software rally
- With the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF up 30% from last month's low, Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes says, "Owning stocks that are straight up into earnings adds risk, and that makes us a bit nervous heading into the Q1 prints."
- Hynes notes that the current macro uncertainties will "give us a chance to buy software stocks cheaper."
- The analyst does favor Atlassian (TEAM +0.3%) and Bandwidth (BAND -0.7%) heading into their results on April 30.
- Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi writes that a common question the firm is getting is if security stocks "are overbought" and not pricing in downside risk.
- Koujalgi sees CyberArk (CYBR +1.3%) and Proofpoint (PFPT +2.3%) as better positioned than Fortinet (FTNT +1.3%) and Check Point (CHKP +2.4%).
