Analysts 'nervous' after software rally

Apr. 27, 2020 1:25 PM ETTEAM, BAND, CYBR, PFPT, FTNT, CHKP, HACK, CIBR, IHAK, BUG, FITEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • With the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF up 30% from last month's low, Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes says, "Owning stocks that are straight up into earnings adds risk, and that makes us a bit nervous heading into the Q1 prints."
  • Hynes notes that the current macro uncertainties will "give us a chance to buy software stocks cheaper."
  • The analyst does favor Atlassian (TEAM +0.3%) and Bandwidth (BAND -0.7%) heading into their results on April 30.
  • Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi writes that a common question the firm is getting is if security stocks "are overbought" and not pricing in downside risk.
  • Koujalgi sees CyberArk (CYBR +1.3%) and Proofpoint (PFPT +2.3%) as better positioned than Fortinet (FTNT +1.3%) and Check Point (CHKP +2.4%).
  • Related cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, IHAK, BUG, FITE
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.