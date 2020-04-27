Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $237.93M (+19.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.