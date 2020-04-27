Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $553.58M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.