Stepping out as one of the first retail chains with a back to business announcement, Havertys (HVT +5.3% ) says it will begin the process of reopening its stores and resuming its distribution and delivery operations.

The company currently expects to reopen 108 of its 120 stores on May 1 and the remaining locations by mid-May.

Havertys plans a phased approach as it restarts its business with limited staffing and shorter hours, adjusting as the pace of business dictates.

Source: Press Release