Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.98B (-18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

