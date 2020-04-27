Slow recovery expected from Foot Locker
Apr. 27, 2020 1:49 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Foot Locker (FL +8.2%) ahead of the retailer's earnings report.
- "We remain concerned that FL will be slow to emerge from the crisis. Nike's DTC efforts are improving, JD Sports is coming to America, and it's unclear to us what FL's plans are for its store base so that social distancing and other safety protocols are in place when the stores reopen," advises analyst Sam Poser.
- On a positive note, Poser thinks Foot Locker may be renegotiating lease terms and getting payment terms from vendors as its applies some leverage.
- Shares of Foot Locker are up more than 10% over the last week.