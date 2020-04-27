Realogy Holdings (RLGY +3.8% ) sues Madison Dearborn Partners and MDP's portfolio company, Sirva Worldwide, for not completing the purchase of Cartus Relocation Services Business from Realogy.

Realogy delivered on April 24 a notice to Sirva that it had satisfied all closing conditions to Sirva's obligations under their purchase agreement and was committed to close the deal on April 29, 2020.

On April 25, Sirva notified Realogy that it believed all closing conditions were not or wouldn't be satisfied by April 30, 2020, the termination date under the purchase agreement.

Sirva asserted "a series of claims Realogy firmly believes to be false," Realogy said in a statement.

RLGY "will pursue all legal remedies to ensure that SIRVA and MDP honor the commitments made under the purchase agreement," it said.

