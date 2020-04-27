Ahead of the April 30 earnings report, Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and raises the price target by $300 to $2,700.

The analysts see revenue upside in AMZN's hiring of 175K additional workers, estimating that each new hire represents a $75K increase to quarterly net online sales.

The firm also sees a tailwind for Amazon in Target's business update, which included 100% QTD digital sales growth.

More action: SunTrust raises Amazon's PT from $2,450 to $2,770, expecting "very strong top-line results" due in part to the coronavirus-related demand surge.

The analysts say that some upside is priced in, but the market is still underappreciating Amazon's in e-commerce and cloud plus its emerging position in advertising.