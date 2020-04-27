3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.86B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

