Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.