KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KBR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.