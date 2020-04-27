D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.