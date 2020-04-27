Cubic (NYSE:CUB) shares are up 8.5% after William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma writes that the stock is pricing in a "significantly sharper downward earnings revision" than will happen.

The analyst notes that CUB "is not a travel/transportation company and should not trade like one."

DiPalma attributes the discount to a misunderstanding about Cubic's transportation division during the coronavirus pandemic, and he notes that half of the company's revenue comes from the resilient defense business.

Maintaining an Outperform rating, DiPalma thinks CUB could return to a mid- to high-teens multiple in the next 12 months.