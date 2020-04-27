C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-40.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHRW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.