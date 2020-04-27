Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+95.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $855.54M (+20.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, MTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.