There is some confusion about what workers Tesla (TSLA +9.1% ) is calling back this week if any.

Bloomberg reports some paint department employees that were previously told to report are now scheduled to come in the day after the local stay-home order expires.

It's unclear if other workers are coming in just to prepare the plant for a production restart, similar to what GM is doing this week.

Meanwhile, shares of Tesla are having a strong day on normal volume and traded as high as $799.49 earlier in the session.