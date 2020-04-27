Williams Cos. (WMB +1% ), Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +0.5% ) and EQM Midstream (EQM +1.1% ) are upgraded to Overweight while CNX Midstream (CNXM -35.6% ) is raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, which says it is "jumping on the gas trade."

Wells raises its stock price targets to $21 from $19 for WMB, $11 from $6 for ETRN, $27 from $15 for EQM, and to CNXM $14 from $8.

Higher gas prices reduce midstream counter-party credit risk, Wells analyst Michael Blum says, estimating a 12.5B cf/day decline in U.S. natural gas supply, mostly from associated gas, aiding the case for higher prices in 2021 and beyond.

But CNX Midstream plunges after missing Q1 estimates, slashing its quarterly dividend by 80%, cutting this year's planned capital spending by 16% and lowering its FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA target.

WMB's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.