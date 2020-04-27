Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.17M (+14.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.