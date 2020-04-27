IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.74B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IQV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.