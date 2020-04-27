Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (-6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.