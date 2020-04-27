Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+61.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.93M (+38.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.