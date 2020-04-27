Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.65 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.04M (+13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.