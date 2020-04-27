Cnooc (CEO +0.4% ) says it restarted production from the Buzzard oil field, the U.K.'s largest oil producer, following an unannounced week-long shutdown for repairs.

The unannounced repair as well as precautionary measures introduced to limit the spread of coronavirus have contributed to significant delays seen in recent weeks in loadings of the U.K.'s Forties export blend.

Cnooc says Buzzard had been shut in from April 18-24 due to "electrical fault on its power generation system, which has now been repaired."

Buzzard has recently been producing 115K bbl/day of crude, making it the largest single contributor to Forties with ~25% of total production of the crude blend.