Hilton Worldwide (HLT +5.9% ) is making a direct attempt to tackle concerns over the safety of staying in hotels rooms.

In a pretty dramatic move, the hotel company has partnered with the Mayo Clinic and Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser to introduce a new set of cleaning protocols across its hotel portfolio.

The program is reported to emphasize the disinfection of areas in rooms that might be of concern to guests, including light switches, television remotes, door handles and thermostats. Hilton is also talking about using electrostatic sprayers and ultraviolet lights to sanitize surfaces.

"As we think about how behavior changes during this time, the importance of cleanliness is going to stay with us," says Hilton brand development exec Phil Cordell.