Nomura lists retailers with exposure to reopening states
- Taking a look at Georgia's assertive approach to reopening its economy (particularly for nonessential businesses), Nomura Instinet took the opportunity to re-evaluate broadline retailers that might see exposure in the first-mover states on their restarts.
- "The nation is keeping a close eye" on how Georgia's effort plays out, analyst Michael Baker and team write, where encouraging early reads could spur some earlier-than-assumed openings.
- In the case of Georgia, with nonessential retailers not yet reopened, the team focuses on essentials: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) likely has the greatest exposure (5.9%), they write, while above-average benefits are likely to accrue to Tractor Supply (TSCO, 4.5%) and Home Depot (HD, 4.5%) as well.
- Discretionary nonessential retailers tend to have fairly equal exposure to Georgia, they say.
- Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is making noises pointing towards a more assertive reopening - but in this case, state impact from crashing oil prices is top of mind, the analysts say, and "we can't help but think that there would be some incremental negative to retailers with heavy TX exposure": including nonessential retailers like Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY, 13.5%) and Burlington (NYSE:BURL), as well as Tractor Supply.
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) also has "above-average exposure" with Texas (11.3%), but could benefit from consumers trading down.
- Overall (essential and nonessential), the retailers have 3.5% exposure to Georgia and 8.8% to Texas, the firm writes.