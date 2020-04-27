On a strong volume move, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +26.9% ) rips a big gain after the company's after-hours announcement on Friday on store closings, including a positive update on the e-commerce channel.

The retailer says it added hundreds of more new positions at e-commerce distribution centers to meet the increased demand across digital channels.

E-commerce sales for the month for the month of April were reported to be up 85%.

Some analysts have seen long-term upside for certain retailers able to add new customers during the stay-at-home environment.

Shares are still down 60% YTD.