A Trenton, NJ district court has ruled that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.1% ) must defend itself against thousands of lawsuits from women who claim that its Baby Powder caused their ovarian cancer.

Judge Freda Wolfson limited what some of the expert witnesses who testify can say in court about the argument that the company's talc products caused their cancers but she stopped short of blocking their testimony completely which would have wiped out more than 10K cases.

Federal judges must evaluate the scientific legitimacy supporting expert testimony before it can used at trial.

The case is Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Products Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, 16-md-2738, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey (Trenton).