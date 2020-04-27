Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) reverse their rebound from late last week, with June WTI settling -24.5% to $12.78/bbl for its second lowest settlement on record, while June Brent finished -6.7% to $19.99/bbl.

WTI for July delivery fell more than 14% to $18.18/bbl while the August contract slid 9% to $21.50/bbl, suggesting traders do not foresee a meaningful recovery in the next few months.

Traders say today's selling shows investors fear a replay of last week's dive below zero and now are trying to reduce their positions in near-dated oil futures.

"No one wants to be the person holding the bag," says CIBC Private Wealth Management energy trader Rebecca Babin. "They're looking at where storage capacity is and saying it's too close to call."

"The market knows that the storage problem remains and we are on a calculated path to reach tank tops in weeks," Rystad Energy's Bjornar Tonhaugen says.

In another sign of investor anxiety about holding near-dated futures contracts, the U.S. Oil Fund (USO -14.6% ) said it would sell all positions in the June U.S. crude contract this week and purchase contracts several months in the future, changing its investment policy for the fifth time in the last two weeks.

