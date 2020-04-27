Sealed Air (SEE -0.8% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $30 price target, cut from $43, at BMO Capital after shares have climbed more than 60% off March lows.

More than half of Sealed Air's Food Care business is centered in red meat and smoked/processed meats, and volumes in these categories likely will be hurt by reduced production or closure of many meat packaging plants across North America, BMO believes.

"We don't find the stock to be expensive at current levels," but the company's portfolio "faces some of the most potentially challenging headwinds of any packager in our coverage universe," BMO analyst Mark Wilde writes.

SEE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Neutral.