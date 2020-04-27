Just a slight bit of clearing up over the path to opening up mall stores again is enough to send shares in the sector higher. The mall names could also be drawing notice after several retailers updated recently on their strong e-commerce growth during the pandemic period, including Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +22.7% ) with its 85% April Y/Y pop.

Gainers include Chico's FAS (CHS +30.0% ), Designed Brands (DBI +18.9% ), Kohl's (KSS +16.8% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +16.4% ), Macy's (M +10.1% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +13.8% ), Nordstrom (JWN +14.0% ), Gaps (GPS +12.2% ), L Brands (LB +11.2% ), Guess (GES +9.8% ), Tilly's (TLYS +10.1% ) and Urban Outfitters (URBN +6.8% ).