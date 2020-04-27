Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q1 non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.15 vs. consensus of $1.16 and down from $1.43 a year ago.

Has $3.0B of total company available cash and liquid assets at Q1-end and $800M of revolving credit facilities available for liquidity purposes.

Assets under management of $631.1B fell from $735.3B at the end of Q4 2019.

Q1 Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee pretax operating earnings of $83.1M, down 35% Y/Y; segment net revenue of $486.1M, up 28% Y/Y.

Q1 Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread pretax operating earnings of $122.0M, up 9% Y/Y; segment net revenue fell 1% Y/Y to $166.9M.

Q1 Principal Global Investors pretax operating earnings of $111.7M, up 11% Y/Y; operating revenue less pass-through expenses of $347.1M, up 14%.

Q1 Principal International pretax operating earnings of $30.8M falls 72% Y/Y; combined net revenue (at PFG share) of $180.0M slides 29%.

Q1 Specialty Benefits Insurance pretax earnings of $88.2M increased 48% Y/Y;premium and fees of $597.1M rose 6%.

Q1 Individual Life Insurance pretax operating earnings of $41.3M, down 19% Y/Y, while premium and fees of $317.5M rose 7%.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI other than forex adjustment of $43.45 at March 31, 2020 vs. $44.25 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on April 28 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Principal Financial Group EPS misses by $0.01 (April 27)