CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) says it will join other pharmacy chains and retailers at the White House today to announce the next phase in COVID-19 testing.

Beginning in May, it will offer self-swabs to people meeting CDC criteria for testing in parking lot sites or via drive-through windows. It expects to have up to 1,000 locations in the U.S. operating as collection sites with a goal of processing up to 1.5M tests/month subject to supplies. No testing will be done in stores.

It currently operates large-scale collection sites in five states. Most can collect up to 1,000 tests/day.

Update: Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) plans to open collection sites in 49 states and Puerto Rico with a focus on underserved communities. It expects to test more than 50K people per week using LabCorp's (NYSE:LH) collection kit, approved by the FDA last week. Currently, it has 18 drive-through sites across 11 states and plans to have 23 sites across 15 states by the end of this week, all by appointment only.