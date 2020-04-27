J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reports sales fell 1.6% in FQ2 to $272.0M.

Operating income fell 56% during the quarter to $11.0M.

Looking ahead, the company says sales for the first 4 weeks of FQ3 were down approximately 45% from a year ago. An operating loss is anticipated for the pandemic-impacted quarter. "We are being careful not to reduce our costs so much that we won’t be able service our customers when they return, making sure that we have the proper staffing and resources in place for when business opens up again," says CEO Gerald Shreiber.

