Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q1 net income sinks $1.92B due to a $1.89B decrease in net investment gains and a $53M decrease in after-tax property casualty underwriting income, including $41M from weather-related catastrophe losses.

Q1 non-GAAP operating income of 84 cents per share trails the average analyst estimate of $1.06 and declined from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of -$99M compares with $2.16B in the year-ago period.

Book value per share of $50.02 at March 31, 2020 slipped from $52.88 at March 31, 2019.

Q1 property casualty combined ratio of 98.5% climbed from 93.0% in Q1 2019; Q1 underwriting profit of $24M, down 74% Y/Y.

Conference call on April 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

