Stocks hit six-week peak; oil price resumes plunge

Stocks closed near session highs to reach their highest levels since early March, led by banks following a surprisingly strong earnings report from Deutsche Bank.

Dow finished +1.5% , S&P 500 +1.4% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

The optimism started overseas, with European bourses sporting solid gains as Spain, Italy and France take tentative steps toward reopening their economies.

Several U.S. states also are rolling out plans to reopen their economies and New York may open some parts of the state next month as coronavirus cases drop.

The S&P financials sector ( +3.4% ) topped today's leaderboard, with Citigroup soaring 8% and Wells Fargo and Bank of America both rallying more than 5%.

Crude oil tumbled after the biggest oil ETF said it would sell out of its June WTI futures position, adding to the downward pressure from a huge glut; June WTI closed -24.5% at $12.78/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, lowering the 10-year yield by 6 bps to 0.66% and the two-year yield by 3 bps to 0.23%.