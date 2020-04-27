F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 6.9% postmarket after fairly easily clearing the analyst bar for profits and revenues with its fiscal Q2 earnings, and marking the rare issuance of strong Q3 guidance.

Revenues rose 7.5% to $585.6M. Software revenue rose 96% Y/Y amid the company's pivot in that direction.

Net income fell, meanwhile, to $135.9M from $154.4M a year ago.

The company's built more "resiliency" in a transformation to a software-driven business, says CEO François Locoh-Donou: “With 65% recurring revenue, $182M in cash flow from operations and cash and investments totaling $1B at the end of our second quarter, we can weather the economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Revenue breakout: Products, $25.5M (up 9.1%); Services, $323.9M (up 5.5%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $555M-$585M (vs. consensus for $551.2M) and EPS of $1.91-$2.13 (topping expectations for $1.87).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

